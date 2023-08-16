16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi

Bangladesh

BSS
16 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 08:10 pm

BSS
16 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A Dhaka court today sent 16 people, arrested for launching attacks on law enforcers and Awami League activists at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Tuesday, to jail in a case lodged over the incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to keep them behind bars till the end of the probe in the case.

Over 17,000 Jamaat activists sued for clashes over war criminal Sayeedi’s janaza

The accused are- Md Imtiyaj Chowdhury, Md Sajal, Md Sahabaj, Monir Hossan, Md Tarek Hasan, Md Monjur, Md Uzzal Miah, Md Motiur Rahman, Md Alamin, Md Ali, Md Saiful Islam, Mohiuddin, Md Jaminur Rahman, Saiful Islam, Eusuf Fakir and Rahmatullah.

According to the case documents, Jamaat-Shibir cadres attacked police with brickbats that triggered a chase and counter-chase in the area on Tuesday. They were demanding to hold a "gayebana janaza" for convicted war criminal and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delawar Hossain Sayeedi.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against 5,000 Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists in connection with the attack and vandalism at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka. 

The attacks took place when the body of convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was being taken to Pirojpur. 

