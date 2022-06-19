16 robbery incidents reported in Sylhet and Sunamganj

At least 16 incidents of robbery have been reported in the flood-affected areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts on Saturday night.

Many netizens posted on social media seeking help as they heard about robbery incidents at the residences of their relatives.

The robbery incidents were reported in the adjacent area of Sylhet's Fazal Ali Complex, Majortila, Shamimabad, and Biswanath; Sunamganj's Moynar point and Dakkhinpara.

District police sources said that the police were going to the spots after receiving information from several areas.

Rezaul Karim, duty officer of Shah Paran police station, said, "We have received news of an incident in Baghpara. Our two teams went but could not reach the spot yet."

National Emergency Service of Bangladesh Police (999) official said, "We have received different calls from Sylhet and Sunamganj. At least 16 robbery incidents have been reported till now. We have recorded all the incidents and forwarded to the district superintendent of police as most of the police stations are inundated and submerged. District SP's will take further steps needed."

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Gautam Dev told TBS, "So far no such exact information has been found about the robbery in Sylhet city. Many people are panicking and posting on Facebook. We heard some were seeking help from mosques' loudspeakers somewhere. Police patrolling have been intensified everywhere. There is nothing to panic about."

"Even then, if any robbery or any such accurate news is found anywhere, call the control room of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (01320069998) or call 999," he added.