Flood kills 49 in four districts in Chattogram Division

At least 15 upazilas in Chattogram have been inundated due to the incessant rain and onrush of water from the hill. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

At least 49 people have died due to floods in four districts of Chattogram Division so far.

According to information from local administration sources, the total death toll due to floods in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, and Bandarban has reached 49. Specifically, 18 people have died in Chattogram, 20 in Cox's Bazar, three in Rangamati and eight in Bandarban.

With flood water receding, dead bodies have been emerging in the Sangu river one after another.

The police and locals recovered the bodies of three people, including two children, from the Satkania and Anwara parts of the Sangu river on Friday morning. This brings the total flood-related deaths in Chattogram to 18, with more than 10 people still reported missing.

Md Ruhullah Chowdhury from Satkania Charati union informed The Business Standard (TBS) that the police discovered the body of a 7-8-year-old boy in the Brahmandenga area near the Sangu river at around 8:00am on Friday.

As the police were returning after retrieving this body, they received news about a girl child's body in the Chalgaon area.

Additionally, on Thursday afternoon, another child's body was found in Brahmandenga. In Charati union alone, six individuals have died, and there are also reports of missing persons.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the body of an unidentified man from the Sangu river in Zuidandi union of Anwara upazila on Friday morning.

Anwara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sohail Ahmad told TBS, "A semi-decomposed body was recovered after information was received from the locals. Looking at the body, it seems that the man likely died two to three days ago."

Earlier on Thursday morning, locals recovered the bodies of two persons, named Abu Syed, 83 and Md Anas, 20, beneath the new bridge of Dohazari railway in Chandnaish. Both individuals had gone missing in floodwaters on Tuesday. On the same day, the police recovered the body of a person named Mohammad Idris from behind the Satkania Upazila Health Complex.

Chattogram District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Saifullah Majumder told TBS, "15 people have been confirmed dead in Chattogram city and division due to floods. Among them, six died in Satkania, four in Lohagara, two in Chandnaish, one in Rauzan, one in Banshkhali, and one in the metropolis. Additionally, two or three people may still be missing."

Cox's Bazar district administration reports confirm that 20 people have died in the floods. Among them, 11 were from Chakaria, six from Pekua, two from Ukhia, and one from Ramu.

Chakaria Upazila Executive Officer JP Dewan stated, "A father and his two children died of gas poisoning while cleaning a septic tank which became unusable after the floods. Furthermore, reports have been received of an additional nine deaths due to the floods."

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin stated, "Over the course of a week of heavy rainfall, eight individuals have died due to floods and landslides in Bandarban. Additionally, two people are missing, and 17 others are injured.

Rangamati Baghaichhari Upazila Executive Officer Rumana Akhtar noted, "Three children — Rahul Barua, 10, Juni Chakma, 7, and Md Jewel, 7 — died as they were swept away by landslides and floodwaters in the upazila."