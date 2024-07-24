155 foreign students leave Sylhet amid ongoing unrest

Due to the ongoing situation in the country, 155 foreign students have left Sylhet and gone back to their respective countries.

Among them are students from India and Nepal. It has been reported that they started returning to their countries since Saturday. Among them, 152 students left through Tamabil land port and three students left via Osmani International Airport.

Among them are 61 students from Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Medical College, 77 students from Sylhet Women's Medical College, and 17 foreign students from Parkview Medical College.

According to sources, every year many students come to Sylhet from India and Nepal to study in medical colleges. They enroll in various medical colleges in Sylhet to complete the MBBS course. Due to the ongoing quota protest and subsequent clashes between police and members of various political parties, the foreign students became alarmed. As a result, they expressed their desire to return to their countries temporarily.

Manas Kumar Mustafi, second secretary (Press, Information, Culture, and Education) of the Indian Assistant High Commission in Sylhet, informed the media that arrangements were made for 17 Nepali students along with Indian students studying in Sylhet's medical colleges to return to their countries through India.

He mentioned that among those who returned to their countries, there were 49 Indian and 12 Nepali students from Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Medical College, 77 Indian students from Sylhet Women's Medical College, and 10 Indian and 7 Nepali students from Parkview Medical College.