152 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed across country

A total of 152 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the latest countrywide blockade of road, rail and waterways called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties has been underway since this morning.

Shariful Islam, the public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, shared the information this morning.

Along with the BGB, 422 patrol teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country.

Among them, 130 patrol teams were deployed in Dhaka, he added.

RAB is ensuring the security of long-distance public transport and goods-carrying transport in different parts of the country.

Intelligence teams are also keeping vigil at bus stands, train stations and other important places to prevent violence and sabotage, said the official.