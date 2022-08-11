151 Bangladeshi students get Erasmus+ scholarships

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 04:47 pm

Related News

151 Bangladeshi students get Erasmus+ scholarships

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 04:47 pm
151 Bangladeshi students get Erasmus+ scholarships

The European Union (EU) in Bangladesh, together with EU Member States, hosted a reception today for 151 Bangladeshi students who will benefit from an Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters scholarship under the Erasmus+ programme.

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters programme offers fully-funded scholarships and the beneficiaries are awarded a joint, double degree, or multiple degrees, upon graduation, reads a press release.

Hans Lambrecht, Chargé d'Affaires a.i of EU said: "A flagship programme like Erasmus+, with a strong external dimension that aims to promote people-to-people exchanges, can and should be a game-changer. The new, larger programme for the period 2021-2027 has an increased budget of €26.2 billion. It enables the EU to support new initiatives and attract an even greater number of participants. Worldwide and in Bangladesh, the demand for highly skilled, socially engaged people is increasing. We are proud to contribute to Bangladesh's future through the Erasmus+ scholarships. Erasmus+ helps the Bangladeshi beneficiaries to build resilience, adapt to the changing global environment, seize new opportunities and be the connector between Europe and Bangladesh.''

Bangladesh is ranking third this year in terms of number of awarded scholarships; 151 Bangladeshi students have received a scholarship to study in various European cities for completing a Masters degree in areas such as data science, engineering, climate change, gender studies, circular economy, public health, public policy and human rights. 

The knowledge and skills gained will be applied in Bangladesh and contribute to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Erasmus+ scholarships

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

4h | Panorama
Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

8h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

27m | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

1h | Videos
Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

4h | Videos
Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system