150kg Boal Poa fish sold for Tk1.90 lakh in Teknaf

A Boal Poa fish weighing 150 kg has been sold for Tk1.90 lakh in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila.

Local fisherman Abdur Rashid caught the fish from Dailpara Point off Saint Martins around 9:30am on Saturday (April 23).

No large fish like this one has been caught on the island in the last few years, said Saint Martin's Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman.

Abdur Rashid sold the fish to fishmonger Ismail for Tk1.20 lakh, who later took the fish to Teknaf to sell at a higher price.

Abdur Rashid said he was netting fish at StMartin's Palace Paradise Point in the morning.

In the first few attempts, he could not catch any fish. However, on the last try just before returning home the huge fish was caught.

After buying from Abdur Rashid, trader Ismail resold it for Tk 1.90 lakh after bringing it to Teknaf.