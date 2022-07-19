1,500 people, including locals, volunteers and officials working to repair Kholpetua River dam

About 1,500 people including locals, volunteers, water development board workers, public representatives and volunteers are working to repair the dam on the Kholpetua River on the Satkhira coastal belt. The repair work again began at 9am on Tuesday (19 July).

The Water Development Board (WDB) had begun the repair work with 5,000 GO bags and bamboo on Monday (18 July).

On 14 July, the 150 feet embankment on the Kholpetua River in West Durgabati under Burigoalini union was devoured by the river. As a result, 25,000 people of nine villages were marooned and many fish enclosures, ponds and crab farms were washed away.

Photo: TBS

According to the District Fisheries Department of Satkhira, about 1,655 hectares of prawn and crab farm has been inundated. Prawn, crab, white fish, fish fries and other resources worth Tk8 crore 28 lakh have been lost.

Burigoalini union parishad Chairman Haji Nazrul Islam said that repair works are ongoing. A ring dam is being constructed beside the broken dam. Almost half of the work has been completed, he added.

He also said, about 1,500 people are working to repair the dam. Of them, 1,000 workers have been employed by the WDB while the other 500 are volunteers, NGO representatives and residents of the area.

Photo: TBS

The total repair work might not be completed today but will be completed tomorrow (Wednesday). However, the amount of water entering the area will reduce significantly as a large portion of the dam has already been repaired, said the chairman.

WDB South-West Zone Chief Engineer AKM Tahmidul Islam said, "Repair work has begun at the dam that was washed away in Durgabati area. The high tides in the river are making repair work tedious and prolonging the process."

He also hoped that the work would be completed soon.