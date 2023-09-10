1,500 kg of rotten tea leaves seized, destroyed in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 09:05 pm

The investigation revealed that a majority of the putrid tea leaves originated from Panchagarh.

A mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board busted illicit operations, involving the processing and rebranding of rotten tea leaves in a warehouse in Chattogram's Sitakunda Upazila.

Tea Board Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Ruhul Amin led the raid in Banur Bazar area of the upazila on Sunday and seized 1,500 kg of adulterated tea leaves. Later, they destroyed those tea leaves, falsely labelled as popular brands.

These unscrupulous activities were attributed to Asibur Rahman, a trader hailing from Bahtiary area in the upazila, said the Tea Board official.

The investigation revealed that a majority of the putrid tea leaves originated from Panchagarh. The warehouse was immediately sealed off due to the hazardous condition of the stored tea leaves.

 During questioning, Asibur Rahman claimed that most of the tea leaves had developed an odour or decayed due to exposure to rain, stating that he had been in the process of removing them for the past two days.

However, local witnesses contradicted his account, asserting that tea leaves had been stored at the warehouse for an extended period before being distributed to various locations. Even on the day of the raid, workers were observed actively engaged in processing the leaves.

When queried, Ashibur refused to make any comment and forbade any attempts to film. Subsequently, he evaded inquiries about BSTI licensing or the brand names associated with the tea leaves.

Ruhul Amin told TBS that the expired tea leaves in the warehouse were rotting and smelling strongly. "During the raid, we saw that these rotten-smelling teas were being sieved and dried in the sun for marketing labelling various brand names. The bad odour was so strong that two of our officers fell ill during the operation," he added.

There will be another raid in a couple of days, he stated.

