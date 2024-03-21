1,500 illegal gas connections cut in Rupganj, three establishments fined Tk4.5 lakh 

A mobile court has disconnected 1,500 illegal residential gas connections in Narayanganj's Rupganj and imposed Tk4.5 lakh fine on three establishments.

Titas Gas Executive Magistrate Tamshid Imran Khan conducted the operation in the Paragaon and Barabo areas of the upazila today (21 March) and also confiscated a significant number of pipes, risers, and gas regulators.

Engineer Suruj Alam, deputy general manager (DGM) of Titas Gas' Sonargaon regional office said, "In Paragaon area, 1,500 illegal gas connections were disconnected along a two-kilometre stretch.

"On the other hand, in Barabo area, a bakery, a restaurant, and a sweet shop were fined Tk4.5 lakh for having illegal gas connections," the DGM added.