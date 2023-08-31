150 people of Kurigram's Horijon Polli face waterlogging

Bangladesh

UNB
31 August, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 01:48 pm

Related News

150 people of Kurigram's Horijon Polli face waterlogging

UNB
31 August, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 01:48 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Waterlogging has become a never-ending problem for the residents of Horijon Polli in Chilmari upazila of Kurigram district, thanks to the lack of adequate measures of the local administration.

Some 150 people of 30 families are going through untold suffering due to the waterlogging problem as the whole area has been submerged following the torrential rainfall and onrush of water from the upstream over the last week.

During a recent visit to the Horijon Polli, at Sabujpara under Thanahat union, this correspondent found water all around and the residents of the area were seen fetching safe drinking water and food after wading through waist-deep water.

Moni Lal, a local, said the whole area gets inundated even after little rain and residents of the area have been living in such a situation for the past week. If the water increases further then they have to move to a safer place.

Besides, they did not receive any assistance from the authorities though eight days have passed, claimed the local people.

Contacted, Rafiul Alam, Chilmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said a list is being prepared and the higher authorities concerned have been informed.

Top News

waterlogging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

50m | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank