150 people of Kurigram's Horijon Polli face waterlogging

Waterlogging has become a never-ending problem for the residents of Horijon Polli in Chilmari upazila of Kurigram district, thanks to the lack of adequate measures of the local administration.

Some 150 people of 30 families are going through untold suffering due to the waterlogging problem as the whole area has been submerged following the torrential rainfall and onrush of water from the upstream over the last week.

During a recent visit to the Horijon Polli, at Sabujpara under Thanahat union, this correspondent found water all around and the residents of the area were seen fetching safe drinking water and food after wading through waist-deep water.

Moni Lal, a local, said the whole area gets inundated even after little rain and residents of the area have been living in such a situation for the past week. If the water increases further then they have to move to a safer place.

Besides, they did not receive any assistance from the authorities though eight days have passed, claimed the local people.

Contacted, Rafiul Alam, Chilmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said a list is being prepared and the higher authorities concerned have been informed.