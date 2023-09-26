150 more organisations apply to be election observers: EC

More than 150 local non-governmental organisations have applied for registration as election observers on Tuesday.

However, the list is not complete yet, said Election Commission Public Relations Assistant Director Asadul Haque.

Previously, the EC registered 66 local organisations as observers ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Due to the lack of local observer organisations, the Election Commission called for applications for registration again.

The deadline for submitting this application was 24 September.

Those who failed the register in the first round have applied again this time.

On 8 August, the Election Commission (EC) selected 68 local institutions as election observers out of the 199 who applied to get registered to monitor the upcoming national election.