15-year-old dies after being hit by train in Dhaka's Tejgaon

A 15-year-old boy died after a train hit him at Nakhalpara Railway Gate in Dhaka's Tejgaon this morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Moaz, 15, from West Nakhalpara.

The uncle of the deceased, Kausar Zaman, said Moaz had intellectual disabilities. He was struck by a high-speed train this morning while crossing the railway line.

He was later rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, he added.

DMCH Police Outpost in-Charge Inspector Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.