15 women join Fire Service as firefighters for first time in history

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 06:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fifteen women have joined the Fire Service and Civil Defence as firefighters for the first time in the country.

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, the Director-General of the Fire Service Directorate, welcomed the newly appointed female firefighters at the Mirpur Training Complex on Sunday (19 November).

On Saturday, they officially became part of the force at the Multipurpose Training Complex of the Fire Service located in Purbachal, Narayanganj.

Previously, women joined the force as officers, but none were appointed to the firefighter position, and there was no opportunity for such appointments.

The female firefighters are Majeda Khatun, Papiya Khatun, Pinki Roy, Maimuna Akhtar, Rima Khatun, Meherunnecha Mim, Arjuman Akhtar Rita, Mishu Akhtar, Jharna Rani Pal, Kakuli Khatun, Israt Jahan Iti, Moshammat Nazmun Nahar, Yasmeen Khatun, Rujina Akhtar, and Priyanka Halder.

The position of 'Fireman' was recently changed to 'Firefighter' following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's order to eliminate gender discrimination, creating opportunities for both men and women to be candidates for this post.

