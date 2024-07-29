15 quota protesters injured in attack by alleged BCL men at Barishal University

At least 15 quota reform protesters of Barishal University suffered injuries in an attack by alleged Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) members today (29 July).

The attack took place as the protesting students were holding a meeting on their next steps under the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement this afternoon, Sujay Shuvo, a coordinator of the movement at the university said.

"We were holding a meeting with 20 students to plan our next steps for the quota reform movement when a group of 20-30 BCL members led by AK Arafat attacked us with sticks, rods, and pipes," Shuvo said.

He identified some of the attackers as BCL activists Mahmudul Hasan Tomal, Al Samad Shanto, Khaled Hasan, Shahriar San, Sabbir, Zaif, Saif, Shariful Islam, and Rakibul Islam.

"They attacked us twice, injuring 15 of our members," he added.

Shuvo alleged that the attack took place with members of police, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Armed Police Battalion (APBN), and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) standing in front of the university.

"The police did nothing," Shuvo said.

Nine of the injured students were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, according to the hospital's emergency department.

Among the seriously injured are protest coordinators Sujay Shuvo, Sirajul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Sajib, Sujon Mahmud, Bhumika Sarkar, and Sejuti.

Abdur Rahman Mukul, officer-in-charge of Barishal Metropolitan Police Station said, "The quota reform activists were meeting on campus. Toward the end of their meeting, some students entered through the gate, leading to a conflict. We cannot confirm if those who entered were BCL members."

Attempts to reach university BCL activist AK Arafat for comments were unsuccessful as his phone was found switched off.

Previously, students had protested on campus through paintings, demanding reforms in the quota system for government jobs and condemning the killing and mass arrests of students and the general public over the recent violence centring the protest.

Meanwhile, students from various colleges gathered at Nathullabad bus terminal to protest. They demanded justice for the murders, an end to mass arrests, the reopening of campuses and dormitories, and several other issues.

"They want to stop our legitimate movement. Our coordinators were tortured and coerced into making false statements to withdraw the movement. The public has seen through the DB office's charade. This suppression will not work anymore.

"How many students will they abduct? Students and the public across the country are on the streets. We won't return home until our eight-point demand is met," said Arif, a protesting student.

Another student, Mim, said, "They have killed countless people by shooting them. They killed my brothers like birds. Each of these murders must be avenged. Bangabandhu taught us that we cannot be oppressed. We will not return home over the blood-stained ground."

Despite attempts by the students to block the road, police BGB personnel's intervention ended their programme.

Lokman Hossain, investigation inspector of Metropolitan Airport police station said, "A few students came, shouted slogans, and protested. Police were deployed for security. The students ended their programme and left."

The home minister has reported that 150 people have been killed so far in violence centring the ongoing quota reform movement. In response to the situation, a curfew has been imposed nationwide, including in Barishal.

The metropolitan police commissioner Jihadul Kabir said the curfew was relaxed from 6am to 10pm on Monday (29 July).