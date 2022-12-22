15 new Ctg highways open up vast possibilities for tourism

The 19km Yangchha-Manikpur-Shantibazar highway from Chakaria, Cox’s Bazar to Lama, Bandarban has emerged as a tourist attraction where domestic and foreign visitors flock everyday to enjoy the natural beauty on both sides of the highway. PHOTO: TBS

The 15 highways in Chattogram division inaugurated yesterday by the prime minister have opened up immense possibilities for tourism in the region by creating a great harmony between the mountains and the plains.

The 19km Yangchha-Manikpur-Shantibazar highway from Chakaria, Cox's Bazar to Lama, Bandarban has already emerged as a tourist attraction, with domestic and foreign tourists flocking to enjoy the natural beauty on both sides of the road every day.

Many people visiting the spot said they especially enjoyed the journey through the teak plantation in the Manikpur area of Chakaria.

The highway, costing around Tk55 crore, ensures uninterrupted road communications between Cox's Bazar and Bandarban and boosts the economic activity in the area.

Locals said the Yangchha-Shantibazar highway enables travellers to reach Lama Sadar in just half an hour from Chakaria. The Nibhrite Nisarga Park in Chakaria has also become a favourite spot among visitors due to the easy communication.

Similarly, the Hathazari-Khagrachhari road, Baroyarhat-Fatikchhari road, Raujan-Brahmanchhari road, Moizzartek-Boalkhali-Kanungopara-Udarbanya road, and the Pritilata Road in Boalkhali will contribute to tourism and economic development in the area, said locals.

Azimul Haque Azim, chairman of Surajpur-Manikpur Union Parishad in Chakaria, said, "The construction of the Yangchha-Manikpur-Shantibazar highway has significantly changed the fate of the people in my union. The price of land here has increased manifold.

"Due to the establishment of sustainable road communication, local farmers and manufacturers will be able to deliver various products including vegetables and tobacco to different parts of the country smoothly and at low cost," he said.

Moreover, many local and foreign tourists visiting the Nibhrite Nisarga Park have been contributing greatly to the local economy, he added.

The 22-km long Baroyarhat-Narayanhat-Fatikchhari highway – the highest altitude route in Chattogram district – reveals hidden beauty and mystery at every corner. People travelling by the road feel like they are in the realm of clouds. From this road one can see the sunset in the Bay of Bengal in the west and the mountain roads in the east.

The source of Khayachhara falls in Mirsarai and all the springs of Boalia trail can be easily reached by this road. There are also numerous small springs and waterfalls on both the north and south sides of this road. Travelling by the bendy road, which is quite steep in some places, is a thrilling experience for the tourists.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, a local of the area, told The Business Standard, "Fatikchhari has a unique combination of mountains and plains. The natural sights here were invisible to tourists due to the lack of road communication and publicity. Local tea gardens also have great potential for tourism."

Locals said previously tourists did not want to come to Khagrachhari due to the poor communication system, but recently tourist traffic has increased in the area due to the Hathazari-Khagrachhari road, Baroyarhat-Fatikchhari-Khagrachhari road, Mahalchhari-Sindhukchhari-Jaliapara connecting road, and Khagrachhari-Sajek road.

The Mahalchhari-Sindhukchhari-Jaliapara connecting road saves three hours of travel time by reducing the distance from Dhaka to Rangamati by 70 km. The road is speeding up the agricultural economy of Naniarchar upazila in Rangamati, and Mahalchhari, Guimara and Lakshmichhari upazilas in Khagrachhari.

Guimara Upazila Parishad Chairman Ushepru Marma told TBS, "The Jaliapara-Mahalchhari-Sindhukchhari road is bringing radical changes to the agricultural economy of Khagrachhari as well as to the fisheries and tourism sectors in Rangamati, which is surrounded by Kaptai Lake."

Besides, Moizzartek-BNDC Matsya Bandar Ferry Ghat Road, Lakshmipur-Char Alexander-Sonapur road, Sonapur (Mannannagar)-Char Jabbar-Steame Ghat road, Bhuinarhat-Chairman Ghat Road, Sonaimuri-Senbagh-Kalyandi Road, Chapapur-Tomchom bridge-Bard-Kalirbazar-Barura road, Nimsar-Barura road, Khajuria-Poilgacha-Barura road and Laksam (Binayghar)-Baiyarabazar-Omarganj-Nagalkot road promise to realise the huge economic potentials of the Chattogram Hill Tracts.