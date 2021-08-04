15-member ad-hoc body formed for Bangladesh Bar Council

The government has formed a 15-member ad-hoc committee to run the Bangladesh Bar Council.

The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry issued a notification in this connection today.

Md Golam Sarwar, secretary of Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, said the15-member ad-hoc committee has been formed according to Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order, 1972. (President's order no. 46 of 1972).

He said the ad-hoc committee has been formed as the scheduled election of the Bar Council was not held due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The members are the Attorney General of Bangladesh AM Amin Uddin, who will also be the chairman of the committee, senior Advocates of Bangladesh Supreme Court Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Abdul Baset Majumder, Advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman, Advocate Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, Advocate HAM Zahirul Islam Khan (ZI Khan Panna), Advocate Shah Md Khasruzzaman, Advocate Md Kamrul Islam, Dhaka Bar Association Advocate Kazi Najibullah Hiru, Chittagong Bar Association Advocate Mujibul Haque, Sylhet Bar Association Advocate AF Mohammad Ruhul Anam Chowdhury Mintu, Mymensingh Bar Association Advocate Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan; Khulna Bar Association Advocate Parvez Islam Khan; Rajshahi Bar Association Advocate Md Yahya and Sirajganj Bar Association Advocate Md Abdur Rahman.