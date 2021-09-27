15 injured as Jubo Dal men, police clash in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 01:51 pm

15 injured as Jubo Dal men, police clash in Brahmanbaria

At least 15 people were injured in the incident, including Piyush Kanti Acharya; head of ATN News (eastern bureau), Jewel-ur-Rahman; a photojournalist for Somoy TV, and Harunur Rashid Dhali; Kasba correspondent for Mohana TV.

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 01:51 pm
Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Photo: Azizul Shonchay

At least 15 people including three journalists were injured as the law enforcers and Jubo Dal activists locked in sporadic clashes in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The clash broke down between police and Jubo Dal leaders and activists in Anantapur area of Sadar upazila on Monday at around 9:45 am.

According to sources, around one thousand supporters, led by Upazila Jubo Dal Convener Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, took out a joyous procession at 9:30am today after the new convening committee of Kasba Upazila and Municipal Jubo Dal was approved.

Police stopped the procession shortly after it went some distance from Adra Anantapur Government Primary School in Upazila Sadar and a clash broke out.

At that time, the leaders and activists of Jubo Dal threw bricks and stones at the police.

At least 15 people were injured in the incident, including Piyush Kanti Acharya; head of ATN News (eastern bureau), Jewel-ur-Rahman; a photojournalist for Somoy TV, and Harunur Rashid Dhali; Kasba correspondent for Mohana TV.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Police detained Sirajul Haque Emu, joint convener of Upazila Chhatra Dal, from the spot.

Convener of Kasba Upazila Jubo Dal Masudul Haque Bhuiyan said, "After the formation of a new committee we organised a joyous procession with thousands of leaders and activists under the direction and advice of Kasba-Akhaura BNP's Kandari Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan. The police stopped our peaceful procession without any kind of provocation."

"Several of our leaders and activists were injured in the attack. Police have detained 5/7 of our leaders and activists," he added.

Kasba Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Bhuiyan confirmed the matter and said, "Local Jubo Dal incumbents took out a procession today which was later dispersed by police."

Brahmanbaria / police / Jubo Dal

