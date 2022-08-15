15 injured as crane drops rods over pedestrians in Gulistan

At least 15 pedestrians have been injured after a crane dropped rods on them near Gulistan.

Five of them was hospitalised after the accident took place near under construction Gulistan Hall Market Monday (15 August) evening, said DMP AC Rakib Hossain Bhuyian (Motijheel).

The five were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.

Earlier in the day, five of a family was crushed under a girder of BRT project that fell from a crane on their car in Uttara.

