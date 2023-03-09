15 including cops injured in Lakshmipur AL factional clash

At least 15 people, including five policemen, were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League at Chandraganj Bazar in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

The clash broke out between the followers of Kazi Solaiman and Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurul Amin over the newly formed convening committee of Chandraganj Union Awami League around 7:30 pm.

Police detained 12 people from both sides.

Among the injured are Sub-inspector Zakir Hossain of the Detective Branch of Police, SI Abdur Rahim of Chandraganj Police Station and Constable Mozammel Hossain and Chhatra League activist Akbar Hossain.

Akbar is the brother of M Masudur Rahman, general secretary of Chandraganj Thana Chhatra League.

According to locals, at the time of the incident, a joy procession was taken out congratulating the newly formed committee of Chandraganj Union Awami League. At that time, the attack was led by Masudur Rahman, general secretary of Chandraganj Thana Chhatra League. The two sides clashed.

Police resorted to charging with batons to stop the clash.

Masud is known to be a follower of Kazi Solaiman, a former secretary of the Chandraganj Union Awami League. A tense situation was prevailing in the area.

M Mahfuzjan Ashraf, Superintendent of Police of Lakshmipur, said, there has been a clash between the two groups of Awami League. When they tried to stop them, brickbats were hurled at the police.

"Five policemen were injured. Later, the situation was brought under control after charging with batons. A total of 12 people from both sides of the Awami League have been detained in connection with the incident," he said.