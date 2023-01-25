15 to get Bangla Academy Literature Award 2022

Fifteen individuals have been declared as recipients of the Bangla Academy Literature Award 2022.

The academy announced the names in a press release issued on Wednesday (25 January).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards at the inauguration ceremony of Ekushey Book Fair 2023 next month.

"The 'Bangla Academy Literary Award 2022' has been announced today with the approval of the Bangla Academy executive council," the notice read.

The awardees for 2022 are Faruk Mahmud, Tarik Sujat (Poetry); Taposh Majumder, Parvej Hossain (Literature); Masuduzzaman (Essay/Research); Alam Khorshed (Translation); Milon Kanti Dey, Farid Ahmed Dulal (Drama); Dhrubo Esh (Children's Literature); Muhammad Shamsul Haque (Liberation War related research); Subhash Shingha Roy (Bangabandhu related research); Mokarrom Hossain (Science Fiction/Environmental Science), Ikhtiar Chowdhury (Autobiography/Travelogue), Abdul Khalek and Muhammad Abdul Jalil (Folklore).

