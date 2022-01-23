15 to get Bangla Academy Award 2021

Bangla Academy building. Photo: Collected
Bangla Academy building. Photo: Collected

Fifteen individuals have been declared as recipients of the Bangla Academy Literature Award 2021. 

The academy announced the names in a press release issued on Sunday (23 January). 

The awards will be given to 15 individuals for their contribution to Bangla literature, said the media release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards at the inauguration ceremony of Ekushey Book Fair 2021 next month. 

"The 'Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021' has been announced today with the approval of the Bangla Academy executive council," the notice read. 

The awardees for 2021 are Asad Mannan, Bimal Guha (Poetry); Jharna Rahman, Bishwajit Chowdhury (Literature); Hosenuddin Hossain (Essay/Research); Aminur Rahman, Rafik-um-Munir Chowhdhury (Translation); Sadhana Ahmed (Drama); Rafikur Rashid (Children's Literature); Panna Kaiser (Liberation War related research); Harun–ur-Rashid (Bangabandhu related research); Shubhagata Chowdhury (Science Fiction/Environmental Science), Sufia Khatun, Haider Akbar Khan Rano (Autobiography/Travelogue) and Aminur Rahman Sultan (Folklore).

