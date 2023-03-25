15-foot-long python rescued at Bagerhat 

The members of the Community Patrol Group (CPG) on Friday (24 March) rescued a 15-foot-long python from a duck farm in Sarankhola upazila of Bagerhat.

Later they released the reptile weighing around 16 kg into the forest, said Sarankhola Range Officer of East Sundarbans Md Shamsul Arefin.

"The python entered the duck farm of Mizan Khalifa of Sonatala village adjacent to Sundarbans and swallowed two ducks. The farm owner informed CPG group leader Khalilur Rahman who later rescued the snake," he said.