15 farmers markets in the offing in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj 

Five markets will be established in DNCC, six in DSCC, and two each in Narayanganj and Gazipur

File photo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash
File photo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash

To ensure safe food and nutrition, 15 farmers markets will be established in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj, under an initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

Of them, five farmers markets will be established in Dhaka North City Corporation, six in Dhaka South City Corporation, two in Narayanganj City Corporation, and two in Gazipur City Corporation, says a press release.

The announcement was made at the inaugural function of a project, "Establishment of Area-Based Farmers Markets in Dhaka",  jointly organised by the Netherlands Embassy in Dhaka, FAO, and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust, at a city hotel on Thursday, says a press release.  

The markets will be set up under FAO's Dhaka Food System project, in collaboration with the Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust with funds provided by the Netherlands Embassy.

At the inaugural function, Joynal Abedin, FAO's national project coordinator, said, "The Dhaka Food System project is being implemented to make healthy and nutritious food easily available in urban areas. The project will be implemented with the support of the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry."

Brigadier General Mohammad Jobaidur Rahman, chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, said, "At present, 30% of arable lands in the country has been lost while the remaining 70% lands are producing three times more crops. But farmers are deprived of a fair price and profits. Meanwhile, 9.5% of the urban poor go to bed hungry or eating very little. Initiatives like farmers markets are essential to ensure that cultivators get a fair price for their crops."

He stressed increasing the efficiency and awareness of farmers for safe food production as well as increasing awareness among consumers about safe food consumption.

Md Mustafizur Rahman, deputy secretary to the department of local government and also deputy project director of the Dhaka Food System Project, said that in order to increase the supply of safe food, farmers first have to be ensured transportation facilities. 

"At the same time, the supply chain must be kept free of middlemen who take away the lion's share of the profit, thus depriving farmers. Otherwise, there weill be syndication," he warned.

A farmers market was previously set up in front of Sech Bhaban on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, under the initiative of the agriculture ministry.

