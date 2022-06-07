15 E-gates open at Dhaka airport reducing immigration time

E-gates become operational at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at Dhaka on June 7, 2022. Photo: Collected

The days of lengthy immigration formalities at Dhaka airport are likely to be over as Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka formally opened 12 E-gates on Tuesday to ease the immigration procedures.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, said passengers with e-passports can complete their immigration formalities within 18 seconds through the system.

"A total of 12 electronic gates (automated border control or ABC systems) have been installed at the departure section of the airport and three e-gates at the arrival section. The gates were used experimentally on Sunday and Monday," he added.

The authorities said that Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia to launch e-gates for the e-passport holders.

Additional Inspector General (IGP) of the special branch (SB) of police Monirul Islam and E-passport immigration Project Director Brig Gen Sadat Hossain were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Apart from Dhaka airport, six e-gates each have been set up at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

The government has a plan to set up 50 e-gates gradually at all the airports and land ports across the country under the 'E-Passport and Automated Border Control Management Project'.

Veridos Identity Solutions, a German IT infrastructure security firm, is in charge of installing the gates at HSIA.

How E-gates work

According to the Bangladesh Department of Immigration and Passports, the e-gates will open automatically for those with e-passports. But the air travellers must complete checking of their visa, ticket, luggage and passport through the airline authorities before using E-gates.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had inaugurated the first-ever electronic gates at Dhaka airport in June last year marking the country's entry into the digital era of travelling.