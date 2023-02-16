15 cyclists to pedal to Dhaka from Kolkata to honour freedom fighters, mark 21 Feb

Indian filmmaker and cinematographer Gautam Ghose flags off the cycle tour. Photo : Collected from Suvendu Das/My Kolkata

An Indo-Bangla cross-border cycle rally was kicked off in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday (15 February).

Fifteen cyclists are set to pedal from Kolkata to Dhaka, covering more than 350km in seven days till 21 February marking International Mother Language Day.

Filmmaker Gautam Ghose, poet Yashodhara Roy Chaudhury, First Secretary of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Ranjan Sen, author Shahin Ara Sultana and other eminent personalities were present at the inauguration of the rally in Kolkata, reports Indian media.

The initiative has been taken by "100 Miles" and "Bhasa Sutra."

The rally was flagged off from Kolkata Shahid Minar. India's Swarojit Roy and Buddhadeb Das are leading the bicycle team to Dhaka.

The rally is dedicated to freedom fighters from both India and Bangladesh.

Cultural organisations such as "Udichi Shilpi Gosthi," Bangladesh, "Gaanpanthi" music troupe and "Mongol Sobhajatra Paschimbango" are associated with this rally which is aimed to promote cultural exchanges between India and Bangladesh.