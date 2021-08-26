15 Bangladeshis stranded outside Kabul airport for 20 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 12:04 pm

Photo :NDTV
Photo :NDTV

Fifteen Bangladeshis have been found reportedly stranded outside Kabul airport for about 20 hours without permission from Afghan authorities to board their planes.

Besides, the 160 Afghan students of the Asian University of Women in Chattogram are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on a special flight on Thursday.

The 15 Bangladeshis are to board the same flight, reports Prothom Alo.

Afghan Wireless Senior Officer Rajib Bin Islam, one of the 15, said they were expected to fly for Bangladesh last Tuesday.

"But we were not allowed to leave and had to return midway after setting out for the airport. Later when we came to the airport we found out that we have clearance for today (Thursday)," he added.

Rajib and his companions have been waiting outside the airport since Wednesday at 2pm (local time).

They are waiting for the authorities' permission to enter the airport as they are to return home on a special flight at the initiative of the United Nations. The flight is expected to land in Chattogram.

One sixty Afghan students of the Asian University of Women had gone on holiday to their homes. They were trapped after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

