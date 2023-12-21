15 Bangladeshi companies win China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:41 pm

15 Bangladeshi companies win China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 27 companies, 15 from Bangladesh and 12 from China, have won the "China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award 2023" for their outstanding performance in boosting the bilateral trade between the two countries during the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The awards were handed over to the representatives of the winning companies at an event arranged by the Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Thursday evening.

Yao Wen, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Anowar Hossain, Additional Secretary of ERD, Engr. Mohammad Hossain, DG of the Power Cell, and Al Mamun Mridha, secretary general, of Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI), spoke at the event.

Yao Wen, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, said that the leaders of the two countries have injected vibrant political momentum into the development of bilateral relations, in this years.

In August, President Xi Jinping of China and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held their first face-to-face meeting in four years in Johannesburg, charting out the direction for the future development of bilateral cooperation.

He also said that president Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, taking Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries to a new height.

"In this year, China-Bangladesh trade and investment cooperation have developed steadily. China has maintained Bangladesh's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years and is also Bangladesh's largest source of imports. In the first three quarters, Bangladesh's trade deficit with China has decreased by 16%, which indicates the trade imbalance has been effectively improved. China is also a major source of foreign direct investment for Bangladesh, with an investment stock of 3.17 billion US dollars as of September," he said.

KE Changliang, President of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) made a welcome Speech at the event.

He said that the economic ties between China and Bangladesh have flourished in recent years, creating a foundation for mutual benefit and prosperity.

The strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries witnessed further progress during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award 2023 is a celebration of the outstanding achievements and contributions of businesses that have played a vital role in fostering economic cooperation between two countries.

He said that Chinese Enterprises are in every corner of Bangladesh focusing on business and responsibilities for society and CEAB members created more than half a million direct jobs for local people.

The organisers of the event said these awards had been declared to recognize the contribution of the enterprises during the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

