148 community police trained on Countering Violent Extremism in Ctg

Bijoy Basak, deputy commissioner of police, South Division, CMP, with the participants of an awareness raising training on counter-extremism. Photo: Courtesy

A total of 148 community police were given training on Countering Violent Extremism in six phases from early September in Chattogram.

The training programme was organised by Songshoptaque PEACE Project supported by The Asia Foundation, said a press release on Friday.

Community policing under Bangladesh police aims to promote communities' partnership with the police to engage them in addressing the causes of crime, fear and other issues at the community level.

Community policing Forum (CPF) members were trained at Chittagong City Corporation and five upazilas of the district including Chandanaish, Anowara, Boalkhali, Karnaphuli and Banshkhali.

The training programmes were presided over by Liton Chowdhury, Chief Executive of Songshoptaque while Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (South) Bijoy Basak, Boalkhali UNO Nazmun Nahar and Banshkhali UNO Syduzzaman Chowdhury were joined in the training programmes among others.

Since December 2019, the Songshoptaque – Policing Engagement Approach in Countering Extremism- PEACE Bangladesh Project is implemented in Chittagong City Corporation and Bashkhali, Anwara, Satkania, Chandnaish, Boalkhali, Karnafuli Upazila and concerned police stations under Chittagong City Corporation and Chittagong District with the financial and technical support of The Asia Foundation by Songshoptaque.