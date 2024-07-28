147 killed in violence surrounding quota protests: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 05:06 pm

Photo: BSS
At least 147 people were killed in the violence surrounding the quota reform movement, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (28 July).

"The deceased include students, police, Awami League leaders and activists, and people from various professions," the minister told reporters at the Secretariat.

He also said further investigation is underway to ascertain the total death toll.

The process to determine how many people of other professions are among the victims is ongoing, he added.
 

