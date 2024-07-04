145 journalists tortured, harassed during January-June 2024: ASK

At least 145 journalists were tortured, harassed, sued and threatened in the first six months of this year, according to an Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) report released today (4 July).

The report, prepared based on news published in 10 national newspapers, online news portals and ASK sources, said journalists have also been obstructed while carrying out their professional duties.

Citing an example, ASK said journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana, a correspondent of the national daily Desh Rupantor was beaten while carrying out his duties.

Shafiuzzaman applied to the office of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) seeking information regarding the purchase of computers and laptops for the Annual Development Program (ADP) project.

On 5 March 2024, the UNO set up a mobile court and sent him to jail for six months due to a dispute over not getting that information.

ASK stated that Article 39 of the constitution guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

"The incident of sending a professional journalist to jail by setting up a mobile court by abusing power is uncalled for and unexpected. In the past, there have been incidents of journalists being sent to jail by pronouncing immediate punishment through mobile courts. Such incidents would indeed curtail media freedom, contributing to intimidation and insecurity in the performance of journalists' professional responsibilities," said ASK.

Meanwhile, according to ASK, at least 46 people died while in prisons and at least eight people died in police custody.

Furthermore, at least 41 people were killed and 3,736 were injured in 440 incidents of political violence.