145 journalists tortured, harassed during January-June 2024: ASK

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:30 pm

Related News

145 journalists tortured, harassed during January-June 2024: ASK

At least 41 people were killed and 3,736 were injured in 440 incidents of political violence, ASK also said

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Representational image: Illustrations: TBS
Representational image: Illustrations: TBS

At least 145 journalists were tortured, harassed, sued and threatened in the first six months of this year, according to an Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) report released today (4 July).

The report, prepared based on news published in 10 national newspapers, online news portals and ASK sources, said journalists have also been obstructed while carrying out their professional duties.

Citing an example, ASK said journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana, a correspondent of the national daily Desh Rupantor was beaten while carrying out his duties.
Shafiuzzaman applied to the office of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) seeking information regarding the purchase of computers and laptops for the Annual Development Program (ADP) project.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 5 March 2024, the UNO set up a mobile court and sent him to jail for six months due to a dispute over not getting that information.

ASK stated that Article 39 of the constitution guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

"The incident of sending a professional journalist to jail by setting up a mobile court by abusing power is uncalled for and unexpected. In the past, there have been incidents of journalists being sent to jail by pronouncing immediate punishment through mobile courts. Such incidents would indeed curtail media freedom, contributing to intimidation and insecurity in the performance of journalists' professional responsibilities," said ASK.

Meanwhile, according to ASK, at least 46 people died while in prisons and at least eight people died in police custody. 

Furthermore, at least 41 people were killed and 3,736 were injured in 440 incidents of political violence.

Top News

ASK / journalist harassed / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

10h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

23h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Walton Launches Smart Table with Freezer, Induction, and Wireless Charging

Walton Launches Smart Table with Freezer, Induction, and Wireless Charging

1h | Videos
Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

3h | Videos
Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

2h | Videos
Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

4h | Videos