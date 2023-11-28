143 Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

A total of143 Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from Libya on Tuesday (28 November). Photo: BSS

A total of 143 Bangladeshi nationals, who were held at a detention centre in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, were repatriated to Bangladesh today.

A chartered flight of Buraq Air carrying the Bangladeshi nationals landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 5:00am on Tuesday (28 November), said a press release of the foreign ministry.

With the utmost efforts of the Bangladesh High Commission in Tripoli in association with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated to their homeland.

The foreign ministry and IOM officials welcomed them at the airport upon their arrival.

On behalf of IOM, each individual received Tk5,896 as pocket money along with essential food items.

The process to repatriate irregular Bangladeshis from Libya is underway as 373 more Bangladeshis will be repatriated tomorrow and on 5 December.