140 police officials reach Mali for UN peacekeeping mission 

A total of 140 members of Bangladesh Police have reached Mali to join UN peacekeeping mission.

They left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Sunday (30 January) night for Bamako, capital of the West African country, on a special flight of Bangladesh Biman to take part in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Among the mission members are 70 members of the eighth rotation of Bangladesh Formed Police Unit (BANFPU)-1 led by Commander Hasan Md Shawkat Ali and 70 policemen of the fourth rotation of BANFPU-2 led by Deputy Commander Md Rahat Gawhari, reads a press release.

They were bade farewell by Deputy Inspector General (Media and Planning) Md Haider Ali Khan, who is also serving as Additional DIG (Operations) at Police Headquarters, and officials from the UN Affairs-Operations Wing.

Since 2013, members of the BANFPU-1 have been serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali's Bamako.