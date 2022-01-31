140 police officials reach Mali for UN peacekeeping mission 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
31 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:42 pm

Related News

140 police officials reach Mali for UN peacekeeping mission 

TBS Report 
31 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:42 pm
140 police officials reach Mali for UN peacekeeping mission 

A total of 140 members of Bangladesh Police have reached Mali to join UN peacekeeping mission. 

They left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Sunday (30 January) night for Bamako, capital of the West African country, on a special flight of Bangladesh Biman to take part in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Among the mission members are 70 members of the eighth rotation of Bangladesh Formed Police Unit (BANFPU)-1 led by Commander Hasan Md Shawkat Ali and 70 policemen of the fourth rotation of BANFPU-2 led by Deputy Commander Md Rahat Gawhari, reads a press release.

They were bade farewell by Deputy Inspector General (Media and Planning) Md Haider Ali Khan, who is also serving as Additional DIG (Operations) at Police Headquarters, and officials from the UN Affairs-Operations Wing.

Since 2013, members of the BANFPU-1 have been serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali's Bamako. 

Top News

UN Peacekeeping Mission / Bangladesh police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

6h | Panorama
Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

8h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

9h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

23h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

23h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city