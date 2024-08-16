14 police officials transferred to various units

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 01:03 pm

The transfers were made in an office order signed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam yesterday (15 August).

Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected

Fourteen police officials currently serving in different units of the Bangladesh Police have been transferred to various locations across the country. 

The transfers were made in an office order signed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam yesterday (15 August).

Among those transferred is the senior assistant director of the operations wing at the RAB headquarters, Shaheda Sultana. She has been moved to the DIG Office in the Rajshahi range. 

Additionally, Rajshahi sadar's additional superintendent of police, Md Abdul Mabud has been transferred to Dhaka police telecom, while Tangail PTC's additional superintendent of police, Faria Afroze, has been transferred to the police headquarters. 

Md Rashed Hasan, additional deputy commissioner of DMP, has been moved to the Special Branch (SB).

Other officers transferred include RAB's additional superintendent of police, Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain; PBI's additional superintendent of police, Md Sarwar Jahan; CID's additional superintendent of police, Sheikh Rajibul Hasan; industrial police additional superintendent of police, Md Moinul Haque; CID additional superintendent of Police Md Shahjahan Hossain, APBN additional superintendent of police Mollick Ahsan Uddin Sami, APBN additional superintendent of police Abu Laich Md Ilias Ziku, APBN additional superintendent of police M Shahriar Abdullah-bin-Farid, and river police additional superintendent of police Md Suman Reza, all of whom have been transferred to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). 

The assistant police commissioner of DMP Golam Ruhani has been transferred to the Khagrachhari APBN and specialised training centre.

The office order stated that the transfers had been made in the public interest and would remain in effect until further notice.

