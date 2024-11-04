14 govt hospitals renamed by removing names of Sheikh Mujib, Hasina, family

The government has renamed 14 government hospitals across the country by removing names of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, their family and other Awami League associates.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular yesterday (3 November), signed by the Health Services Division.

Senior Secretary MA Akmal Hossain Azad, confirmed the changes.

According to the circular, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur is now Faridpur Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Eye Hospital and Training Institute in Gopalganj will now be known as Gopalganj Eye Hospital and Training Institute, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka will be known as National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka as National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Dental College Hospital in Gopalganj as Gopalganj Dental College Hospital, and Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital in Jamalpur as Jamalpur Medical College Hospital.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Tangail is named Tangail Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College Hospital in Gopalganj is now Gopalganj Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Sayera Khatun Trauma Center in Gopalganj, has been renamed Gopalganj Trauma Center, Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital as Sirajganj 250 Bed General Hospital, Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital in Khulna as Khulna Specialized Hospital, Bangabandhu (Daldalia) Union Health Sub Center in Kishoreganj as Daldalia Union Health Sub Center, Colonel Malik Medical College Hospital in Manikganj has become Manikganj Medical College Hospital, and M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur is now Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.

The changes were made following a decision on 31 October to rename six medical colleges, replacing the names Mujib and Hasina with their respective district names.