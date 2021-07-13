14-day strict lockdown from 23 July after one week break

The government today announced another two weeks of strict lockdown from July 23 after restrictions will be relaxed for a week from 14 July to facilitate trades and economic activities centering Eid-ul-Azha.

Additionally, a new set of restrictions to be imposed following the relaxation from 23 July to 5 August.

The Cabinet Division has issued a gazette notification in this regard detailing the rules and regulations listed below to be imposed from 23 July.