13th death anniversary of martyred Army officials of Pilkhana massacre duly observed

The 13th Martyrdom Anniversary of the martyred Army officers of the Bangladesh Army in the barbaric massacre that took place at the BDR (now BGB) Headquarters, Peelkhana on 25-26 February 2009 was observed with due dignity on Friday (25 February).

On the occasion, Military Secretary to the president Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Military Secretary to the prime minister Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, Md Akhter Hossain, senior secretary, Department of Public Security of Ministry of Home Affairs, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, director general of Border Guard Bangladesh and members of the martyrs' families paid homage to the memory of the martyred Army officers by placing floral wreaths at their graves at the Military Cemetery at the capital's Banani.

Photo: ISPR

At the end of the wreath-laying, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the martyrs and the military personnel on duty at the time saluted, reads an ISPR press release.

Later, prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the souls of the martyrs.

Milad mahfil and special prayers were also held in the central mosque of all the cantonments on this day in the presence of army members of all levels seeking forgiveness of the martyred souls.