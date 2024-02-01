139 more irregular Bangladeshis return home from Libya

01 February, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 07:42 pm

1,245 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated from Libya since July 2023

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

A new batch of 139 irregular Bangladeshi migrants, who were detained in different areas of Benghazi of Libya, returned home yesterday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

To date, a total of 1,245 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated from Libya since July 2023.

A chartered flight carrying the Bangladesh nationals landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 4:15am, it said.

The repatriation took place with the joint effort from Bangladesh Embassy in Libya and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), said the ministry.

Officials of the foreign ministry and IOM welcomed the returnees at the airport. Each of them was provided with Tk600 as pocket money and some food on behalf of the IOM.

Foreign Ministry Director (Welfare) Mustafa Jamil Khan inquired about the returning migrants. He advised the migrants to discuss their horrific experiences in Libya with neighbours and relatives at home.

He urged the migrants to warn everyone they know not to spend money or fall into the clutches of brokers and set foot abroad illegally.

libya / Bangladesh / migration

