136 former bureaucrats urge govt to allow Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 10:06 pm

The statement underscored the urgency of seeking advanced medical treatment overseas to safeguard Begum Khaleda Zia's well-being.

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

A total of 136 retired bureaucrats of the state advocated for BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to receive advanced medical treatment abroad, ensuring access to state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.

In a joint statement released on Friday, (8 September), they said, "Khaleda Zia, a three-time former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, currently undergoing treatment in Evercare Hospital, is teetering on the edge of a critical condition. Having spent an extended period in incarceration following a court ruling, allegedly influenced by government directives in a forgery case, she was denied essential medical attention. Presently, she is under house arrest and was subsequently transferred to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka due to her deteriorating health."

The statement underscored the urgency of seeking advanced medical treatment overseas to safeguard Begum Khaleda Zia's well-being. 

"Given her swiftly declining health, it is imperative that she receives immediate and advanced medical care in a foreign hospital equipped with modern facilities, preventing any irreversible harm," the statement read.

The former bureaucrats said, "Considering the assessments of expert physicians and the alarming progression of Begum Khaleda Zia's physical state, our concern is profound and pressing.

"In light of this critical circumstance, we fervently implore the government to promptly facilitate the necessary measures for Begum Zia to avail advanced medical treatment abroad."

