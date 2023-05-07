135 Bangladeshis to return home from Sudan on Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 08:02 pm

A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Out of 673 Bangladeshi nationals stuck at Port Sudan, 135 are scheduled to reach Jeddah on a Saudi flight Sunday.

The group is likely to arrive in Bangladesh by Monday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mostofa Jamil Khan, director (welfare) at the ministry, said there are 1,500 Bangladeshis stuck in Sudan, of whom 700 expressed their willingness to return home.

As part of an evacuation process, he said, around 673 Bangladeshis have been waiting at Port Sudan for a Jedda-bound ship since 3 May. 

"But it has not been possible to manage a ship due to mismatch in schedule and passport issues. Given the inconveniences, 135 people including women and children were taken to Jeddah on two Saudi flights."

They are expected to arrive in Dhaka on a Biman flight by tomorrow afternoon, he added.

