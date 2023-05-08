135 Bangladeshis return home from Sudan

A total of 135 Bangladeshis have reached Dhaka from Sudan today.

They were received by the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed.

Two flights of Biman Bangladesh left with the Bangladeshis from Jeddah around 1am Monday (8 May) and reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:20am.

135 Bangladeshi citizens from war-torn Sudan arrived in Jeddah on Sunday in three special planes of the Saudi Air Force.

These Bangladeshis coming from Sudan were welcomed at Jeddah Airport by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary, BPM (Bar).

At that time Consul General of Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah Mohammad Nazmul Haque was also present.

Mostofa Jamil Khan, director (welfare) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said there are 1,500 Bangladeshis stuck in Sudan, of whom 700 expressed their willingness to return home.

As part of an evacuation process, he said, around 673 Bangladeshis have been waiting at Port Sudan for a Jedda-bound ship since 3 May.

"But it has not been possible to manage a ship due to mismatch in schedule and passport issues. Given the inconveniences, 135 people including women and children were taken to Jeddah on three Saudi flights," said Mostofa Jamil Khan.