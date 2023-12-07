131 foreign observers secure EC registration as deadline ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 10:41 pm

A total of 131 foreign observers have secured registration at the Election Commission (EC) to oversee the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections in Bangladesh as the application deadline for foreign observers ended yesterday.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam disclosed the development during a press briefing yesterday. 

He said that alongside the 131 foreign observers, 48 foreign journalists have also registered, totalling 179, to monitor the polls.  

The EC earlier fixed 21 November as the application deadline for foreign observers, and later extended it to 7 December.

Previously, the commission received 25 applications from foreign individuals and organisations by 21 November. Besides, 19 journalists from foreign media applied for coverage of the JS polls slated for 7 January.

The highest number of 11 applications by foreign observers were from the African Electoral Alliance (EAA). They are all Ugandan citizens. Among the foreign journalists, the maximum number of 12 applications were from the French news agency AFP.

