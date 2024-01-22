1,300 sued over traders-police clash during Dhaka South eviction drive

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 10:26 pm

Dhaka South City Corporation logo. Photo: Collected
The Dhaka South City Corporation on Monday filed a case against six people and 1,300 unidentified others over a clash between traders, police and the city corporation staff during an eviction drive at Khilgaon in the capital on Sunday.

None, however, was arrested as of Monday evening, said Shahjahanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sujit Kumar Saha.

DSCC labour in-charge Hafizur Rahman filed the case alleging assault on police, obstruction of government activities, Sujit said.

Inspector (operations) Mahidul Islam and constable Mehedi Hasan, were among the five injured in the attack.

Traders clashed with the police and Dhaka South City Corporation staff on Sunday as the city authorities were conducting an eviction drive at the kitchen market next to the railway tracks at Khilgaon.

The police fired shotgun shells and tear gas to disperse the agitators, leaving some local people injured.

Constable Mehedi was admitted with shotgun pellet wounds at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after probable misfiring by his colleagues and inspector Mahidul was admitted to Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh.

DSCC Zone-2 executive officer Suye Men Zeo said that they have an approved plan to construct a multi-storeyed market near the railway tracks.

The traders there were earlier warned and served notice about the eviction drive, Suye Men Zeo said.

Officer-in-Charge Sujit said that they were trying to identify and catch the attackers by analysing close circuit camera footage.

