1,300 Indian trucks stranded in Benapole

An estimated 1,300 trucks from India have been stranded in Benapole at the border, says Times of India.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AlMTC) has already written to the government to facilitate the return of these vehicles and their crew, said AlMTC president Amrit Lal Madan

"After we intimated the government, with Gol intervention, the trucks have started coming back to India," he said

"There will be an impact the transportation business on account of the developments in Bangladesh," added

There's a reason why the Bangladesh unrest is making India's transportation sector jittery - it is a huge market for Indian goods. "Thanks to the favourable duty structure, daily around 1,000 trucks used to go to Bangladesh which has now stopped entirely" said Ramesh Aggarwal of the All India Transporters Welfare Association.

India ships everything from auto and auto parts, earth moving big machines, engineering goods, pharma to fruits & vegetables. In comparison, Nepal has high import duties and only 100-150 trucks ply between the two countries, he said.