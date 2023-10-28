130 hurt in today's rallies were treated, 33 admitted at DMCH: Director

Screen grab from footage of the DMCH director speaking to reporters on 28 October.

At least 130 people, who were injured during today's rallies in the capital, have received treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while 33 others have been admitted.

During a media briefing this evening at the hospital premises, DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said one of the deceased succumbed to head injuries.

"One other patient was brought in critical condition. Though out of danger now, his health can change course any time. He has been kept under observation. The situation will be known after 24 hours," he told reporters.

The DMCH director also said a policeman named Jahid and an Ansar official were brought to the hospital a little earlier.