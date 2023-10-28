130 hurt in today's rallies were treated, 33 admitted at DMCH: Director

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 07:25 pm

Related News

130 hurt in today's rallies were treated, 33 admitted at DMCH: Director

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Screen grab from footage of the DMCH director speaking to reporters on 28 October.
Screen grab from footage of the DMCH director speaking to reporters on 28 October.

At least 130 people, who were injured during today's rallies in the capital, have received treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while 33 others have been admitted. 

During a media briefing this evening at the hospital premises, DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said one of the deceased succumbed to head injuries.

"One other patient was brought in critical condition. Though out of danger now, his health can change course any time. He has been kept under observation. The situation will be known after 24 hours," he told reporters. 

The DMCH director also said a policeman named Jahid and an Ansar official were brought to the hospital a little earlier. 

 

Top News

DMCH / Rally / injured

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

11h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

11h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

11h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

1h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

8h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

22h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS