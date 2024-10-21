13-year-old domestic worker tortured for years, rescued with 4 teeth knocked out, numerous wounds

A 13-year-old domestic worker was severely tortured by residents of a house in the capital's Bashundhara residential area.

She was admitted to the hospital with four teeth pulled out and the whole body covered in burns and bruises.

On Saturday (19 October) night, police raided the house and rescued the child named Kalpana. At that time, Dinat Jahan Ador, 21, was arrested on charges of domestic worker torture. Later, she was placed on one-day remand by the court yesterday (20 October).

The victim Kalpana is the daughter of Shahid Mia and Afia Begum of Sujan village in Lakhai Upazila, Habiganj. She is the fifth among five sisters and one brother. She is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn and plastic surgery unit.

On the other hand, the arrested Dinat Jahan Ador used to study BBA in a private university, but has left studies. Her parents live in a separate house in Dhanmondi.

According to the police, on Saturday night, after receiving information from a journalist of a private TV channel, they rescued the child from house number 466 on road no-3 at Bashundhara's I block.

Bhatara police station Officer In-Charge Mazharul Islam said, "Kalpana has burn marks all over her body. She was admitted to the burn and plastic surgery unit of DMCH at around 2:30am."

Afia Begum, the mother of the domestic worker, filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, the OC said. Later, the court granted one day remand plea for Ador.

Afia Begum, the mother of the child, told the media at the hospital that her daughter Kalpana has been working at that house for the past five years for a salary of Tk5,000 per month. Sometimes she used to talk to the girl on the homeowner's phone.

Doctor of the burn unit Md Nasir Uddin told the media, "The burn injuries on the whole body of the housekeeper Kalpana were not inflicted in one day. She has been tortured for a long time. There are deep wounds in many parts of the body. She is missing four front teeth. Many places are infected."

"It may take about two months for her to recover. She is in trauma due to the torture," added the doctor.

The victim Kalpana Akhtar said that housewife Ador used to beat her for any mistake in her work. Two months ago she broke 4 of her teeth with a wooden brush. Two days ago, she heated a hair straightener and burned her face. She was never allowed to go out of the house even for treatment. She was allowed to eat one meal a day only.

On Saturday, Kalpana was sent to the doctor with a car for treatment of a cat in the house. There, the doctor saw the injuries on her body and took her home address. Later, he took the help of journalists and the police to rescue Kalpana.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of National Human Rights Commission Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed went to the burn and plastic surgery unit of Dhaka Medical to see Kalpana on Sunday. He also took responsibility of the girl's treatment.

He told reporters that many families send their children to work in other people's homes due to poverty. But, it is not acceptable that they will be a victim of brutality. The girl was brutally tortured. No sane person can do such torture.

"There are five lakh child labourers and domestic workers in our country. Kalpana has been working for a family for five years, was tortured for four and a half years, but no one knew. We do not know how many more children are being tortured."

He said, this is gross violation of human rights, it is very unfortunate, it should be stopped.

"We have prepared a draft of the latest Domestic Workers Safety Act and submitted it to the ministry. We have repeatedly said that the law needs to be prepared and passed as soon as possible. Because the full law does not deal with domestic worker abuse. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such cruel behaviour," he added.