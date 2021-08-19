13 rescued Bangladeshis return from Tunisia

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals who were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Italy, have returned home from Tunisia on Thursday.

A Turkish flight, along with Bangladeshis who were victims of human trafficking, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:15pm, said Brac Migration Programme chief Shariful Hasan.

They are under the authority of airport immigration presently and provided with necessary emergency aid by the Brac Migration Programme, he said.

The returnees are Mosharaf Khan, Sagar Chandra Barman, Samim Khan, Ramjan Suyel, Nazmul Fakir, Md Shakil Hossain, Sipon Hawladar, Salam Hawladar and Anik Bepari of Shariatpur, Rashedul Islam and Shakil Laskar of Madaripur, Abul Hossain of Chandpur and Mostafa Kamal of Cumilla.

They secured visit visa for Dubai this year and moved to Libya from Dubai and later went to Tunisia. They were scheduled to reach Italy after crossing the Mediterranean Sea from Tunisia.

Earlier, another seven and 17 Bangladeshis victims returned on 24 March and 1 July, respectively.