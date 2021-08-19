13 rescued Bangladeshis return from Tunisia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 07:07 pm

13 rescued Bangladeshis return from Tunisia

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 07:07 pm
13 rescued Bangladeshis return from Tunisia

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals who were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Italy, have returned home from Tunisia on Thursday.

A Turkish flight, along with Bangladeshis who were victims of human trafficking, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:15pm, said Brac Migration Programme chief Shariful Hasan.

They are under the authority of airport immigration presently and provided with necessary emergency aid by the Brac Migration Programme, he said.

The returnees are Mosharaf Khan, Sagar Chandra Barman, Samim Khan, Ramjan Suyel, Nazmul Fakir, Md Shakil Hossain, Sipon Hawladar, Salam Hawladar and Anik Bepari of Shariatpur, Rashedul Islam and Shakil Laskar of Madaripur, Abul Hossain of Chandpur and Mostafa Kamal of Cumilla.

They secured visit visa for Dubai this year and moved to Libya from Dubai and later went to Tunisia. They were scheduled to reach Italy after crossing the Mediterranean Sea from Tunisia.

Earlier, another seven and 17 Bangladeshis victims returned on 24 March and 1 July, respectively.     

Top News

Bangladeshis return from Tunisia / victims of human trafficking / rescued from the Mediterranean Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes