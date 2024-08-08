13 prisoners injured as clash breaks out at Gazipur jail

At least 13 inmates and three guards were injured as some prisoners of Gazipur district jail tried to revolt following the release of some politically affiliated inmates today.

Jailer Mushfiqur Rahman said some political prisoners walked out of jail after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina led government recently.

The other prison inmates, who were convicted in different cases including robbery, staged demonstrations for not getting released from the jail on Thursday morning.

At one stage, they set fire on the beds and furniture and tried to flee the jail.

Later, the prison guards charged baton and fired bullets to quell the clash, leaving 13 inmates and three guards injured.

On information, a team of army rushed in and brought the situation under control.