13-member team of protest leaders in meeting with president, military chiefs

Coordinators at a press conference in Dhaka on 9 July. Photo: TBS/ Md Belal Hossen

A 13-member team of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leadership is holding a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the chiefs of three military forces.

They entered the Bangabhaban at 6:00pm to this end, Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the student movement, said in a statement sent to the media.

Dhaka University Professors Asif Nazrul and Tanjim Uddin also attended the meeting.

Details of the meeting would be announced later, Nahid said in the statement.