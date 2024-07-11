13 long years to plan, when will it be implemented: Housing minister questions Rajuk on green

If planning takes 13 years, then how long will it take to implement the green development project of Hazaribagh and Lalbagh, Housing Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury asked Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

"Since 2011, we have been hearing about the green development of Hazaribagh and Lalbagh. When will you [Rajuk] implement the work? What use is a plan if there is no implementation?" said the minister during a "Climate resilient and green action plan for Hazaribagh and Lalbaggh" workshop at Rajuk Auditorium today (11 July).

The minister also said, "There are many cities in the world that are worse than Dhaka, but there is nowhere such a dirty city as Dhaka. We only plan, do workshops but don't implement it."

"Politicians don't do field work, government officials do it. Time is running out, when will we build Green Dhaka? I have been hearing the discussion on Hazaribagh since 1996-97. But by now the damage to old Dhaka has already been done," he added.

He directed Rajuk officials to begin the work of this project by the end of this year.

The plan of Climate Resilient and Green Action Plan for Hazaribagh & Lalbagh, prepared by Capital Development Authority (RAJUK) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and funded with the help of City Climate Finance Gap Fund, has been finalised. The workshop was organised in view of this.

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GIZ Acting Country Director Bangladesh Martina Burkard was also present as a special guest. The workshop was presided over by Rajuk Chairman Maj Gen Md Chiddikur Rahman Sarkar (Retd).

The Hazaribagh tannery area established in the sixties was the only leather industry tannery in Bangladesh. Untreated chemical waste from the tanneries was dumped into the Buriganga river, which was disastrous for the river and surrounding environment.

The tanneries were closed due to environmental pollution and the industry shifted to Savar in 2017. This area spread over 113 acres is now unused. There is nothing here but dilapidated buildings and abandoned machinery.

Long-term tannery operations have accumulated dangerous levels of chromium in the soil. The effects of air pollution in the area will take time to fully dissipate.

The regeneration project has been launched to transform the Hazaribagh area into a sustainable and livable area. Under the project, tannery owners' land will be acquired, contaminated soil cleaned up and a new mixed-use development built.